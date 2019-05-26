Tshinga Dube blasts Bosso executive for personalising the club

News / National

by Staff reporter

AS Highlanders' woes both on the field of play and administratively seem to be far from over, long-time benefactor Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube has said the executive should be reminded that the club isn't their personal business, but belongs to the people.Dube noted that the poor results that have been posted by Bosso, which has seen the Bulawayo giants going for eight matches without a win, have opened fissures within its ranks."I have something to say against the executives. Sometimes they feel that by being in the executives of the Club then the club is theirs, which is not the case as it belongs to the people.Now they have to go back to the people and tell them we have a problem and explain the problem.However, what I have realised is that they start by quarrelling among themselves though this happens in any society, be it a club or church or any organisation because if things are not properly done people will start quarrelling. They start witch-hunting and it is not necessary in soccer," he said.Dube however, said the team's play was in contrast to the results it has been grinding."The problems which are besieging or facing Highlanders this season have left the team shivering because they are in the relegation zone. I have been going to watch their matches and I get very impressed by the way they play. You find that they play superb soccer but the only problem is that they don't score, which is the most important thing in competitive soccer," he said.