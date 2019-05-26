Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tshinga Dube blasts Bosso executive for personalising the club

by Staff reporter
26 May 2019 at 14:08hrs | Views
AS Highlanders' woes both on the field of play and administratively seem to be far from over, long-time benefactor Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube has said the executive should be reminded that the club isn't their personal business, but belongs to the people.

Dube noted that the poor results that have been posted by Bosso, which has seen the Bulawayo giants going for eight matches without a win, have opened fissures within its ranks.

"I have something to say against the executives. Sometimes they feel that by being in the executives of the Club then the club is theirs, which is not the case as it belongs to the people.

Now they have to go back to the people and tell them we have a problem and explain the problem.

However, what I have realised is that they start by quarrelling among themselves though this happens in any society, be it a club or church or any organisation because if things are not properly done people will start quarrelling. They start witch-hunting and it is not necessary in soccer," he said.

Dube however, said the team's play was in contrast to the results it has been grinding.

"The problems which are besieging or facing Highlanders this season have left the team shivering because they are in the relegation zone. I have been going to watch their matches and I get very impressed by the way they play. You find that they play superb soccer but the only problem is that they don't score, which is the most important thing in competitive soccer," he said.

Source - zimeye

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

30 mins ago | 149 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

32 mins ago | 135 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

33 mins ago | 87 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

35 mins ago | 22 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

38 mins ago | 408 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

1 hr ago | 2969 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 738 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1848 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 666 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 691 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 616 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 499 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 548 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 927 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

3 hrs ago | 728 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11357 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 4995 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10187 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9693 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21281 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6479 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4186 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6105 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8893 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4418 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 475 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days