Chamisa promises Chief Ndiweni Kingship

by Staff reporter
26 May 2019 at 14:30hrs | Views
Own Correspondent|Opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has told controversy ringed Ntabazinduna Chief Felix Nhlanhla Ndiweni that he will declare him as King as soon as his power comes into power.

Addressing an ongoing MDC congress in Gweru on Saturday, Chamisa said Ndiweni was not just an ordinary chief and fit to be declared a king instead.

"I would like to honour Chief Ndiweni for accepting our invite. Actually he is a king, not a chief, and once I get into power, I will install him as the king," he said.

Chief Ndiweni is currently under siege from ruling ZANU-PF after he openly declared that he will be approaching the western world with a request to tighten targeted sanctions against ZANU-PF.

The ZANU-PF youth league has called on government to dethrone Ndiweni accusing him of aligning himself with the opposition MDC.

Ndiweni was at the MDC congress on Saturday further extending his rift with ZANU-PF. Ndiweni attended the ZANU-PF conference in Esigodini last year on a similar invitation. He has also attended the salt ZAPU and MRP congresses before.

Speaking to ZimEye.com in an interview on Wednesday, Ndiweni indicated that he does not favour any political party though he declared his no love for ZANU-PF because of the way the party is running the country.

Source - zimeye

