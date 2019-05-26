Latest News Editor's Choice


Gilmore Tee back on TV as Host of Strut n Pose

by Staff reporter
26 May 2019 at 18:31hrs | Views
Former Radio Host on SA's Cliff Central & Global Citizen - Gilmore Tee, is back on local television as a Host & Mentor for Zimbabwe's model reality television show - Strut n Pose. On the show, 15 models battle it out to become the ultimate model each season. The show takes models through a variety of challenges cutting across editorial, commercial and television, with some of the challenges getting them out of the comfort zone. Produced by Award winning video director - Andy Cutta & renowned fashion designer - Maita Marimo, Strut n Pose premiers on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Cooperation Television on Sunday the 26thof May ay 9:30pm. Viewers can watch it via DSTV on Channel 280.



"I haven't been on weekly television for over a year and a half, so this is exciting. Strut n Pose really falls in the space I work in on a day to day basis, fashion, media and panel beating brands. I look forward to sharing this journey with viewers as we mold some of Zimbabwe's models, whom you will possibly see in your magazines, television commercials, tv shows and films pretty soon"- expressed Gilmore Tee

Gilmore is also known for his extensive work in the fashion industry, through his work with local designers and models, he works with platforms such as Mozambique Fashion Week, South African Menswear, Durban Fashion Fair, amongst many. On television, he last hosted award nominated PAN African Television show - Thatha Wena, alongside Award Winning stylish Actress & TV Host, Mbo Mahocs, who is currently on ETV's Scandal as Chichi.

On why the show is important for the model and fashion industry, Gilmore said "The unfortunate part of our industry is the lack of exposure to the REAL competitive world. Strut n Pose will bring the competitors face to face with some of the biggest designers, personalities and real life challenges, thus equipping them to be better models and aim higher. I have the privilege of not only hosting the show, but also serving as an expect alongside, the incredible fashion designer - Maita Marimo and Top Model - Fisher Jordan"

Source - Byo24News

