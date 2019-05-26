Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dabengwa to be buried in Ntabazinduna

by newzimbabwe
26 May 2019 at 19:39hrs | Views
PIC Credit; Mafaro
THE body of late national hero and Zapu president Dumiso Dabengwa will now arrive in Bulawayo on Monday after family members and Zapu officials resisted government's move to ferry his body through Harare.

Dabengwa, who died in Nairobi, Kenya on Thursday enroute to Zimbabwe after undergoing a month-long treatment in India, will be buried on Saturday at a family graveyard in Ntabazinduna.

The body of the struggle icon was set to arrive in Bulawayo on Sunday aboard a South African Airways plane but did to come as expected, much to the disappointment of hundreds who thronged Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport to welcome their much-loved hero.

It also emerged that some family members - who included Dabengwa's widow - who had gone to South Africa to meet his body from Kenya, were informed their relative's body was not on the flight when the plane was mid-air.

Addressing journalists at the airport Sunday afternoon, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said that Dabengwa's body could not fit into the plane's cargo area.

H said Mnangagwa's government was making arrangements that his body be flown into Zimbabwe either this evening (Sunday) through any other aircraft but not directly to Bulawayo. They were trying to get him to come in a commercial plane via Harare and the Air Force brings the body to Bulawayo.

During a meeting, Dabengwa's family members and the Zapu leadership expressed reservations over government's move to take Dabengwa's body via Harare.

"Dabengwa's wife Mama MaKhumalo openly told Mohadi and his delegation that the option of taking her husband's body to Harare was unacceptable," said a source who was part of the tense meeting also attended by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Zanu PF secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu and Patrick Chinamasa.

Addressing mourners at the late national hero's home, family spokesperson, Gibson Sibanda said Dabengwa's body will no longer go to Harare.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

28 mins ago | 126 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

30 mins ago | 114 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

31 mins ago | 72 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

33 mins ago | 16 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

36 mins ago | 346 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

1 hr ago | 2883 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 687 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 611 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 507 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 536 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 916 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11346 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 4991 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10181 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9685 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21262 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6475 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4184 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6103 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8888 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4417 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days