'Army leaves list of people to be killed at borders'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

So military intelligence left a list of people to be killed at borders and airports myself included...God will protect us! — Promise Mkwananzi (@pmkwananzi) May 26, 2019

Spokesperson of Tajamuka Promise Mkwananzi has alleged that Military Intelligence Department has drawn up a hit list of people to be assassinated and handed it over to officials at airports and borders.Said Mkwananzi, "So military intelligence left a list of people to be killed at borders and airports myself included. God will protect us!"In January the former student leader claimed that a source had informed him that he was a candidate of assassination."I hear these animals have ordered my assassination and that of one or two other comrades whose identity I am not at liberty to disclose. This is from very reliable source. But by the grace of God, we will not die."I hear the police/army/CIO came for me and broke down the whole house looking for me. We have to remain vigilant and a step ahead of them, which we already are. Police running like headless chickens looking for me. Ndini ndadii zvangu," Mkwananzi said then.Critics have labelled Mkwananzi an attention seeker who seeks to use lies in order to get donor funding or asylum.