Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Army leaves list of people to be killed at borders'

by Mandla Ndlovu
26 May 2019 at 20:06hrs | Views
Spokesperson of Tajamuka Promise Mkwananzi has alleged that Military Intelligence Department has drawn up a hit list of people to be assassinated and handed it over to officials at airports and borders.

Said Mkwananzi, "So military intelligence left a list of people to be killed at borders and airports myself included. God will protect us!"

In January the former student leader claimed that a source had informed him that he was a candidate of assassination.

"I hear these animals have ordered my assassination and that of one or two other comrades whose identity I am not at liberty to disclose. This is from very reliable source. But by the grace of God, we will not die.

"I hear the police/army/CIO came for me and broke down the whole house looking for me. We have to remain vigilant and a step ahead of them, which we already are. Police running like headless chickens looking for me. Ndini ndadii zvangu," Mkwananzi said then.

Critics have labelled Mkwananzi an attention seeker who seeks to use lies in order to get donor funding or asylum.  




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga now in Dubai

23 mins ago | 526 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 241 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

45 mins ago | 552 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

52 mins ago | 475 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

55 mins ago | 185 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

55 mins ago | 470 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

1 hr ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

1 hr ago | 694 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

1 hr ago | 469 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

1 hr ago | 502 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

1 hr ago | 413 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

1 hr ago | 859 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

1 hr ago | 336 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

1 hr ago | 87 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

1 hr ago | 489 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

1 hr ago | 122 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

1 hr ago | 274 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

1 hr ago | 291 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 601 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

10 hrs ago | 10899 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

10 hrs ago | 4835 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 9839 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 9449 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 20700 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

16 hrs ago | 6308 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

16 hrs ago | 4142 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 5977 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8753 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

18 hrs ago | 4377 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

18 hrs ago | 469 Views

8 die in mine explosion

18 hrs ago | 2002 Views

What physical exercises are adequate for kids?

18 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zanu-PF panics over Dabengwa refusal to be buried at Heroes Acre

19 hrs ago | 10476 Views

Join Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide Memorial Day on 29th June 2019

19 hrs ago | 798 Views

Mzilikazi II condolence message to the Dabengwa family

19 hrs ago | 741 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days