ZCTU speaks on countrywide mass action

by Mandla Ndlovu

While, the ZCTU General Council acknowledged that workers are facing serious hardships it decided that:



( i )We will first urge the Government to convene an urgent TNF meeting focusing on finding a quick mutual solution to the economic crisis.



The GC further decided that : ( ii ) We immediately start wide consultations aimed at find out what workers consider as the appropriate nature & timing of a General Strike should the Government refuse or neglects to deal with the crisis collectively with social partners.



We therefore advise workers to take note of our position and to participate in the consultative meetings (labour forums) throughout the country. Kindly follow our official communication for when we call for action, it is announced by our office bearers only.



The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions has distanced itself to a message circulating on social media that it has called for a mass stay away from Monday."The ZCTU wishes to dispel rumours going around that it has called for a stay away tomorrow, Monday 27 May 2019. The ZCTU has not called for a stay away in its own name or as a coalition with any groupings."The Union said.The message circulating coincides with another one that is purportedly coming from Tajamuka calling for a one week shutdown in the country.ZCTU called for a Tripartite Negotiating Forum towards solving Zimbabwe's challenges affecting workers.Read their recommendations below: