Zanu-PF calls for patience

Zanu-PF has pleaded with its supporters to be patient as the government is seized with addressing skyrocketing prices of basic commodities.Addressing party supporters at a thank you rally in Beatrice, Mashonaland Provincial Chairperson, Joel Biggie Matiza pleaded with the party's supporters to be patient as the government is seized with addressing the issue of price hikes."I appeal to you to bear with us as we are seized with addressing the price hikes of basic commodities," he said.Seke legislator, Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe and Senator Tabeth Murwira told the party leadership to address price hikes as most basic commodities are now beyond the reach of many."The majority of our supporters here can no longer afford basic commodities due to price hikes and we appeal to the government to intervene," he said.The leadership also updated supporters on the hosting of this year's Zanu-PF National People's Conference in December.