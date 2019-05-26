Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa, MDC warned against violence

by Staff reporter
26 May 2019 at 20:31hrs | Views
The government says it will not hesitate to deal with perpetrators of violence aimed at destabilising the country following utterances made by MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa in Gweru.

Addressing party delegates at their congress in Gweru yesterday (Saturday), Chamisa suggested that there will be bloodshed in the country soon after his party's congress.

In response, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Cain Mathema said the government will not allow chaos in the country and will always be ready to enforce the law and deal with all those bent on destabilising the country.

Source - zbc

Most Popular In 7 Days