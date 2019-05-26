Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Stop fighting Chamisa' Linda Masarira tells Khupe

by Mandla Ndlovu
26 May 2019 at 20:40hrs | Views
Former MDC-T Spokesperson Linda Masarira has advised Dr Thokozani Khupe to stop fighting with Nelson Chamisa over the party as the political dynamics had overtaken the court judgement that ruled Chamisa as an illegitimate President.

Thokozani Khupe on Friday revealed that her party was gearing up for an extraordinary Congress using 2014 structures.

"On a more serious note, politics has overridden the court judgement. Dr Thoko Khupe has her own party which went to congress on 21 April 2018. I don't understand why they want to go for another extraordinary congress. What is their end game? You can't force yourself on people."Masarira said.

The vocal gender activist advised her former Boss to focusing on building her own brand because fighting Chamisa will leave her fatigued.

"My humble advice to my erstwhile Cde sister Dr Thoko Khupe is to focus on her party MDC-T, build its brand and stop all this political hullabaloo. At the end of all these legal challenges, it will leave their party leadership broken, frustrated, fatigued and defeated."

Khupe told media recently that she will be embarking on a nationwide consultative process with grassroots structures as the party moves towards a congress.

She told MDC-T supporters not to panic over Chamisa's Gweru Congress.

Meanwhile Chamisa's MDC held a successful congress that was attended by Uganda's opposition leader Bobi Wine.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

24 mins ago | 85 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

27 mins ago | 75 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

28 mins ago | 54 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

30 mins ago | 13 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

32 mins ago | 270 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

1 hr ago | 2753 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 693 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 460 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 501 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 680 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 600 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 889 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 717 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11325 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 4983 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10171 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9672 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21233 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6460 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4180 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6097 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8886 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4415 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days