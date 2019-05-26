'Stop fighting Chamisa' Linda Masarira tells Khupe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former MDC-T Spokesperson Linda Masarira has advised Dr Thokozani Khupe to stop fighting with Nelson Chamisa over the party as the political dynamics had overtaken the court judgement that ruled Chamisa as an illegitimate President.Thokozani Khupe on Friday revealed that her party was gearing up for an extraordinary Congress using 2014 structures."On a more serious note, politics has overridden the court judgement. Dr Thoko Khupe has her own party which went to congress on 21 April 2018. I don't understand why they want to go for another extraordinary congress. What is their end game? You can't force yourself on people."Masarira said.The vocal gender activist advised her former Boss to focusing on building her own brand because fighting Chamisa will leave her fatigued."My humble advice to my erstwhile Cde sister Dr Thoko Khupe is to focus on her party MDC-T, build its brand and stop all this political hullabaloo. At the end of all these legal challenges, it will leave their party leadership broken, frustrated, fatigued and defeated."Khupe told media recently that she will be embarking on a nationwide consultative process with grassroots structures as the party moves towards a congress.She told MDC-T supporters not to panic over Chamisa's Gweru Congress.Meanwhile Chamisa's MDC held a successful congress that was attended by Uganda's opposition leader Bobi Wine.