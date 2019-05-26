Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Smart money is in rural Matebeleland

by Sunday Times
26 May 2019 at 20:54hrs | Views
While Zimbabwe grapples with a foreign-exchange shortage, rural districts in Matebeleland North and South have fostered a thriving South African rand economy.

Since the abolition of Zimbabwe's own currency in 2009, the floundering fiscal system has been underpinned by the use of foreign currency, predominantly the US dollar.

Investment economist Colls Ndlovu said use of the rand flourished in rural expanses of the country, because informal economies have synchronised with that of SA.

"It's a model that should be studied by government if they want to change the economy. Adoption of the rand in these areas as the currency of choice is because it is readily available," he said.

"We work in SA and those incomes sustain families. As a result, businesses have found it worthwhile to peg prices of services and goods as they are in SA," Ndlovu said.

The rand is in common usage in the Bulilima district in Matabeleland South, with traders regularly importing goods from SA.

Nene Ngwenya, a general dealer, told the Sunday Times that he imported all his wares from beyond the Zimbabwean border.

"I can even order bread from SA, where it retails for R10, and sell it for R12," he said. "All my products are slightly more expensive than in SA because I factor in transport and other costs.

"I even sell mineral water from SA," he said.

About 100km north, in Tsholotsho, a rural district in Matabeleland North, shopkeeper Leon Tsheza said that dollars and bond notes were a rarity.

Fuel in abundance

"We hardly see any US dollars and we see bond notes, just not as frequently," he said.

"I think this area has the largest rand economy. Even when shopping for groceries the rand is favoured by my clients."

Tsheza said that fuel, often hard to come by, was available in abundance at rates cheaper than in the major centres.

In the Tsholotsho district, petrol retails for R18.20 a litre whereas in cities such as Bulawayo and Harare, motorists pay an average of R22/l.

At the Tsholotsho growth point, a Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe employee, who would not be named, told the Sunday Times that people tended to avoid the banking system and kept their cash in hand. This included savings of schools and government departments, he said.

Drop in remittances

According to government statistics, remittances (money sent home by expatriates) dropped by 11.4%, from $699m in 2017 to $619.2m a year on.

This drop, according to a Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe report, is attributed to distrust in formal channels of sending money back to Zimbabwe.

This discontent has spawned a new breed of informal moneychangers in rural communities as well as in cities.

Sandra Tshuma, who operates from Plumtree in the Bulilima district, said cash was exchanged outside of formal banking channels.

"If one is sending money to Zimbabwe, the person just walks into my shop in Hillbrow [Johannesburg] and leaves it there," she said.

"Using a WhatsApp message to confirm the payment, the money is ready for collection this side in minutes," she said.

"There are no glitches or computer systems involved. I charge 10% for any amount."

Source - Sunday Times

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

1 hr ago | 535 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

1 hr ago | 427 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

1 hr ago | 319 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

1 hr ago | 70 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1126 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

2 hrs ago | 4138 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 925 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 2474 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 567 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

3 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

3 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

3 hrs ago | 743 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

3 hrs ago | 745 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

3 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

3 hrs ago | 578 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

3 hrs ago | 599 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 632 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

3 hrs ago | 804 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11537 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 5039 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10301 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

15 hrs ago | 9815 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21525 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

18 hrs ago | 6572 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

18 hrs ago | 4207 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6188 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8951 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

20 hrs ago | 4435 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

20 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days