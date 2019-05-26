Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Coca-Cola ranks as Africa's top food and beverage brand

by Agencies
26 May 2019
Coca-Cola is the only food and beverage brand ranked in the top five most admired brands in Brand Africa's 7th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa's Best Brands.

Coca-Cola was named as the fourth most admired brand in Africa, based on the opinions spontaneously recalled by consumers. The iconic global brand was also named category leader for non-alcoholic beverages, ahead of Pepsi Cola and Fanta. In total, three of the company's brands appeared in the top 100 brands across the continent - Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite.

The Brand Africa 100 ranking is based on a survey among consumers 18 years and older, conducted across 23 countries across Africa.  These cover all African economic regions and collectively account for 80% of the population and GDP of Africa.

"A large part of building brands that people love, is following our values and working towards solutions that benefit everyone.  To help solve many of the world's challenges, we apply a few foundational principles to make measurable, meaningful differences," says Camilla Osborne, Coca-Cola Head of Communications for Southern and East Africa.

The Coca-Cola Company has over 30 established brands in its portfolio in Africa and is evolving its business to become a Total Beverage Company, offering a diverse and growing portfolio of beverage choices across Africa.

"The Coca Cola Company brings together people, brands and beverages to make life's everyday moments more enjoyable, while doing business the right way, not just the easy way.  The result is shared opportunity for our communities and stakeholders while building a Total Beverage Company with local roots in each of the markets we operate in," adds Osborne.

Says Osborne: "It is through innovative thinking, collaboration and doing business the right way that we unlock growth, build strong brands and create shared opportunities across the continent."

