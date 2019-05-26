Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC party elects Nelson Chamisa as leader

by Al Jazeera
26 May 2019 at 22:01hrs | Views
Zimbabwe's main opposition party has elected Nelson Chamisa as its leader.

It is the first Congress held by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party since its founder, Morgan Tsvangirai, died last year.

The party has been plagued by infighting since his death.
Chamisa remains adamant that he is the duly elected president of the country. Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over from Robert Mugabe, won the elections last year.

His followers hope he will pressure President Emmerson Mnangagwa over inflation, unemployment, and fuel and cash shortages.

Source - Al Jazeera

