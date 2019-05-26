Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa ally warns Zimbabwe army

by ZimLive
26 May 2019 at 21:26hrs | Views
Mnangagwa's ally has warned that they would "respond in kind" after a website linked to Zimbabwe's Military Intelligence reported that VP Chiwenga and army chiefs were ready to force the Zanu-PF leader out of power.

The Spotlight Zimbabwe website, which correctly predicted former president Robert Mugabe's ouster in a military coup in 2017, reported Friday that "combative Vice President Rtd General Constantino Chiwenga, and a hardline military faction backing his political doctrine and ambitions, are reportedly on the verge of booting President Mnangagwa out of office at any moment now, through another subtle military intervention."

Mnangagwa's ouster would be carried out under a military operation code-named "Operation Restore Economy", the website reported, citing "Military Intelligence sources and long-time serving former cabinet ministers."

"Mnangagwa is keen to save face and resign to avoid humiliation, but a Zanu-PF faction supporting his presidency is resisting the move," the website reported.

Top Mnangagwa ally, Terence Mukupe took to social media to warn the Zimbabwe army that Mnangagwa will not go Mugabe way.

Said Mukupe:

"You can't employ the same strategy twice. Good luck to you daydreamers. We will respond in kind," Mukupe tweeted, apparently referring to the 2017 coup which ironically catapulted Mnangagwa into power.

Mukupe, in the tweet, attached a short video of Major General Sibusiso Moyo announcing the 2017 coup on ZBC TV, Moyo is one of several leaders being considered as Mnangagwa's successors, according to the army leaks.

"However, the army is believed to prefer an arrangement where Chiwenga takes over the presidency on a transitional basis until 2023, when fresh presidential and parliamentary elections are due," the website reported.

The military, it is claimed, would force Mnangagwa out through any one of three ways: "The first is a recall by the party (Zanu-PF), allowing Chiwenga to replace him in the fashion and manner the ANC dealt with Jacob Zuma in February 2018; an impeachment parliamentary process over the deteriorating economy; or call for his arraignment in the killing of innocent protesters in August 2018 and early this year."

Mukupe's comments on Twitter betray growing concern within Mnangagwa's camp that the plot may actually be much more advanced than previously thought.

His choice of the coup video to make his point will also raise fresh questions about the state of Mnangagwa's relationship with the "military faction" within Zanu-PF.

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

25 mins ago | 93 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

28 mins ago | 87 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

29 mins ago | 57 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

31 mins ago | 14 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

33 mins ago | 287 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

1 hr ago | 2788 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 464 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 507 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 655 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 682 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 506 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 895 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

3 hrs ago | 721 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11331 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 4987 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10175 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9676 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21239 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6466 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4181 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6099 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8887 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4417 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days