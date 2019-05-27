Man assaults neighbour over sex snub

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO woman was rushed to hospital after her neighbour allegedly assaulted her for denying him sex.Nanzelela Ncube (20) of Hope Fountain in Village A threw stones at Ms Nozinhle Sibanda (28) after he went to her home during the night and asked to sleep with her and she refused.Ncube told Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi that he was drunk and he did not remember most of the things he did."I only remember going to buy cigarettes from Ms Sibanda, however l don't dispute that l might have thrown stones at her," he said.Ncube pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and was remanded in custody to today for sentence. The prosecutor, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on August 23 last year at around 10PM, Ms Sibanda was sleeping at her home when she heard a knock on the door."At first she did not respond. After a while Ncube lit a match stick and threw it into the house through an open space at the door."Ncube asked if he could buy cigarettes. After being told that there were no cigarettes, Ncube later demanded to engage in sex with the complainant and she refused," he said.The court heard how Ms Sibanda closed the door and returned to sleep.An enraged Ncube allegedly threw stones at the house. Some of them broke the windows and hurt Ms Sibanda on the elbow and her back.Ms Sibanda sought medical attention at the United Bulawayo Hospitals and a medical report was produced in court as an exhibit. A police report was made leading to Ncube's arrest.