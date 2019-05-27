Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Oskido rejects anything to do with BAA nomination

by Staff reporter
27 May 2019 at 06:31hrs | Views
South African record label Kalawa Jazmee has rejected Oskido's nomination at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAAs) saying he does not qualify for the gong.

Oskido, the Kalawa supremo was nominated in a new category, Outstanding Arts Personality from Outside of Bulawayo. With his Kalawa brand that has held Homecoming gigs for over five years in Bulawayo, it was fitting, well according to the organisers, that Oskido, who grew up in the city's Luveve suburb, be recognised. But according to Kalawa Jazmee, they do not want anything to do with the nomination/award.

This was revealed by the record label after it was asked how it felt about Oskido's nomination.

"Please note that Oskido was born in Brits, South Africa and was raised in Bulawayo therefore he doesn't qualify for the nomination," responded James Mathenga, Kalawa Jazmee assistant in an email.

Kalawa Jazmee spokesperson Scotch Mathenga also confirmed that the record label had rejected the nomination. "Yes, Kalawa has rejected Oskido's nomination. I can't really delve into the reasons why, but the rejection is true," Mathenga said.

Ultimately, what Kalawa Jazmee has said about Oskido with this response is that although they acknowledge that he was brought up in Bulawayo, he is a South African and identifies as one. Oskido is a darling in Bulawayo as he, each year, hosts one of the biggest shows, the Kalawa Homecoming Party in the city.

Every year end, people are always anxious to attend the Homecoming Party which is mostly held at Queens Sports Club. As such, Oskido's RoilBAA rejection may be a setback as his name would have given the event more clout in the arts industry. If he insists on rejecting the nomination, it remains to be seen who the organisers will replace him with.

Oskido had been nominated in the Outstanding Arts Personality from Outside of Bulawayo with Jah Prayzah and Winky D.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

1 min ago | 0 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

3 mins ago | 1 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

6 mins ago | 12 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

52 mins ago | 1670 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 486 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 1271 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

1 hr ago | 956 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

1 hr ago | 337 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

1 hr ago | 894 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 913 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 604 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 730 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 669 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

10 hrs ago | 11153 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

10 hrs ago | 4920 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 10039 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 9592 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 21003 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6387 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4165 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 6057 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8842 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4400 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 471 Views

8 die in mine explosion

19 hrs ago | 2020 Views

What physical exercises are adequate for kids?

19 hrs ago | 419 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days