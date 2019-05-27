Latest News Editor's Choice


Minister's house gutted by fire

by Staff reporter
27 May 2019
MATABELELAND North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo's house in Umguza, Matabeleland North was on Thursday evening gutted by fire following an electric fault.

The incident occurred between 5PM and 7PM at the home that is situated about 17KM from Bulawayo. No one was injured in the inferno.

In an interview, Moyo said security officials deployed at his home alerted the Bulawayo Fire Brigade and fire fighters swiftly attended to the scene.

"The fire started in one of the rooms that we are not using. We were only alerted by security officers who were outside after they observed flames as it is a thatched house.

"No one was injured in the process and the fire did not cause any serious damages. We suspect that the fire was caused by an electric fault and there is no foul play," said Moyo.

He said the swift reaction by the Fire Brigade and community members ensured that no serious damage occurred as they quickly extinguished the fire.

Source - chronicle

