Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Plumtree villagers demand restoration of Kalanga chiefs

by Staff reporter
27 May 2019 at 06:35hrs | Views
VILLAGERS and headmen in Plumtree are pushing for the reinstatement of Kalanga chiefs who were demoted during the colonial era to appease Ndebele chiefs who reportedly provided soldiers to the British army in the First and Second World Wars.

The British Native Commissioner in Plumtree demoted Chiefs Hikwa, Manguba, Hinkwe, Chingababili and Habe to headmen in favour of Ndebele chiefs.

However, villagers told Bulilima West legislator, Dingimuzi Phuti at meetings he held in Hinkwe, Mangubo and Malanswazwi last week that the government should expedite the restoration of the Kalanga chieftainships.

At a meeting at Nswazwi Business Centre businessman Somandla Sibanda said: "These Ndebele chiefs are humiliating us. Recently our chief [name supplied] came to a funeral in a drunken stupor and ordered elders to kneel down, insulting them. He told them not to sit until he finished his address. We can't condone that from a young person of his stature to disrespect elders like that."

Headmen Jetjeni said their cultural values were being eroded because their subjects were now practicing the Ndebele culture which is propagated by the current chiefs.

"Our culture is different from theirs. Right now we are forced to do things according to their culture and our norms and values are fast vanishing. We want our chieftainships to be restored so that we practise our own traditions under our chiefs," headman Jetjeni said.

His sentiments were echoed by headmen Mangubo and Hinkwe at a meeting at Hinkwe Business Centre near Maitengwe Border Post.

In response, Phuti read them a letter which he wrote to Local Government minister July Moyo a fortnight ago raising similar concerns.

"I wrote to Minister July Moyo over the issue. He is looking into the matter and very soon we will have our chiefs restored. Most of them were demoted to headmen during the colonial area. I am going to fight that these chieftainships are restored," Phuti said.

Efforts to get a comment from Moyo were fruitless as his mobile phone went unanswered.

However, Mangwe district administrator, Rorisang Makurane said she had not yet received formal communication, but she was aware of the issue.

"It's the talk this side even on social media and it has even gone up to Parliament. I am aware of the issue, but there is no formal communication which has been done through the DA's office," she said.

According to veteran journalist and historian Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu, some chieftainships were abolished or downgraded by the colonial administration after World War 1 to honour an understanding between Cecil John Rhodes and some Nguni chiefs at the historic 1897 Matopo (Hills) Indaba that created a ceasefire between Ndebele nationalists and the British South Africa Company forces.

That understanding was not immediately enforced in some areas in Matabeleland, the region most affected and was superseded by another made at the Plumtree Native Commissioner's office shortly before World War 1.

That agreement was between a Chief Mpukane Ndiweni of Osabeni and the Southern Rhodesia Native Affairs Department.

The chief was requested to recruit military personnel for the Rhodesian Army which was fighting on the British side against the Germans in the then German West Africa, now Namibia, and that if the British won the war, they would thank Chief Ndiweni by appointing two of his sons traditional leaders in areas which were at that time headed by Kalangas.

In the 1920s, one of the chief's sons, Bhidi, was appointed chief in a part of the Matobo district, then under the Plumtree Native Commissioner's office, but later under a native commissioner based at Kezi.

A part of Chief Malaba's area and that of Headman Kwiyani Malaba were arbitrarily placed under Bhidi.

Later, in the early 1950s, Chief Bhidi's brother, Ndabakayena, was literally taken from the Osabeni area and planted in the Nata Reserve, some 50 kilometres to the north, following the demotion of a number of Kalanga chiefs including Hikwa, Hinkwe, Madlambudzi and Masendu.

Because of the agreement, some Kalanga chieftainships in the Bulilima, Matobo and Mangwe districts were replaced by Nguni chieftainships.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

24 mins ago | 83 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

26 mins ago | 73 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

28 mins ago | 50 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

29 mins ago | 13 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

32 mins ago | 263 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

1 hr ago | 2738 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 693 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 653 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 678 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 600 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 515 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 882 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 717 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11322 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 4983 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10170 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9671 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21230 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6459 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4180 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6097 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8886 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4415 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days