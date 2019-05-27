Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police brutality victim compensated 9 years on

by Staff reporter
27 May 2019 at 06:35hrs | Views
A HARARE man, who was shot several times on both legs by the police in a case of mistaken identity during an investigation into the theft of a motor vehicle in 2010, has finally been paid ZWL$21 000 in compensation by the police, thanks to the efforts of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Non-Governmental Organisation Forum.

Trevor Simbanegavi (31), said the money was deposited into his account early May this year after a long and tedious process during which the police had frantically tried to frustrate his efforts to get compensation.

"Initially, people used to discourage me, saying the police cannot be sued and it was difficult to win such cases. I went to the Legal Aid Department and was also told the same statement before I was later referred to the NGO Forum," he said.

He said he received support from the Human Rights NGO Forum and managed, after almost two years of frustration, to get a court order in 2012 for the court to pay him a total of US $21 000 in compensation.

However, Simbanegavi said although the granting of compensation was a positive sign for victims of State torture, the amount was too little for him to live a comfortable life adding the money was most likely to be exhausted on medical expenses.

"The compensation just considered receipted costs which I incurred, but did not measure the degree of injury, whether I was able to walk again. I will possibly seek a review because the money has come after a long time and is not in United States dollars," he said.

Simbanegavi, who was in the company of his young brother and a friend, was shot by a police officer in Avondale on December 8, 2010 after being mistaken for a gang that had stolen a car in Norton.

The then university student suffered a 63% disability, with an above knee amputation on his left leg and metal plates on the right leg after going for two weeks without treatment following the shooting. His friend later succumbed to the injuries while his young brother escaped unscathed.

He now walks on a prosthesis and clutch.

"We were parked at Number 35 Avonlea Drive when three armed police officers just came screeching their BMW vehicles. One of the armed officers, who I later identified as Alexander Jachi from Vehicle Theft Squad, came to me and ordered me to lie down, accusing me of stealing a car. As soon as I did, he started shooting at me before handcuffing me and bundling me, together with my friend who had been shot in the abdomen into their car," Simbanegavi said.

He said they were driven around for more than four hours as they bled profusely before they were taken to Harare Hospital where he was kept under heavy police guard for two weeks.
"The police guard then just disappeared and we never heard anything from the police," he said.

Human Rights NGO Forum executive director, Blessing Gorejena said payment of compensation by the government was a welcome gesture.

"We particularly welcome this development as it confirms the fact that there is a problem of torture and police brutality in the country. This affirms the calls by the forum to the government to ratify and domesticate the UN Convention against torture as well as criminalise torture," Gorejena said.

She said Simbanegavi was among many victims of police brutality that the forum had been assisting over the past 20 years.

"It has been a struggle by the forum to ensure victims like Simbanegavi receive justice and some form of compensation from the government for the brutality suffered at the hands of State agents such as the police and army,' she said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

23 mins ago | 80 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

26 mins ago | 66 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

27 mins ago | 47 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

29 mins ago | 12 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

31 mins ago | 249 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

1 hr ago | 2720 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 690 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 653 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 678 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 599 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 485 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 512 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 877 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 717 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11319 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 4981 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10168 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9668 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21223 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6456 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4179 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6096 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8885 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4415 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days