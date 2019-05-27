Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

$42 million lost to cyber-crime

by Staff reporter
27 May 2019 at 06:35hrs | Views
More than $40 million has been lost to cyber-crime in the first four months of the year, an official report has shown.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) statistics, 4 001 counts of cyber-related crime were committed resulting in 1 132 convictions being made during the period.

Though somewhat grim, the numbers, however, are an improvement when compared to the same period last year when $63 726 210 was lost to cyber-crime.

Only 966 convictions were made over the same period in 2018.

According to the Zimbabwe Information and Communication Technologies (ZICT), top cyber-crimes in Zimbabwe include phishing/vishing/smishing — personal information obtained usually through social engineering.

Others included misusing personal information (identity theft); denial of service attacks; agent malpractices — split transactions, remote withdrawals, hacking, shutting down or misusing websites or computer networks, spreading hate and inciting terrorism.

ZICT chairman Jacob Mutisi told NewsDay that the true extent of cybercrimes in Zimbabwe was underreported due to the weak legal framework which fails to properly define the crimes.

"The only area they (ZRP) can actually say they have been successful is on fraud. But, if you talk of someone doing card cloning … they can't put it on any other section besides fraud of which card cloning should be a crime on its own," he said.

"Modern crimes are not the crimes in the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, referred to as CODE; CODE does not cover any. It was last done in 2007 and since early 2005 technology has greatly improved…so it is impossible that it would have covered a lot of the crimes that are happening now. So, what needs to be done is to revisit the laws each and every year and update the CODE."

The report also showed that during the period, authorities recovered $1 468 077 from cyber-related crimes compared to $1 680 119 last year.

Other cyber-related crimes included distribution of child pornography, grooming, making sexual advances to minors, mobile money fraud, card cloning, illegal SIM swaps — use of fake identity documents or collusion; and false transactions.

Government in 2017 drafted the Cyber Crime and Cyber Security Bill, which seeks to clearly define and consolidate cyber-related offences.

The Bill is currently before Parliament.

It will also seek to establish a Cyber Security Centre and "to provide for its functions; provide for investigation and collection of evidence of cyber-crime; to provide for the admissibility of electronic evidence for such offences; to create a technology-driven business environment; to encourage technological development and the lawful use of technology; to amend section 162 and to repeal sections 163 to 166 of the Criminal Code (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23]; and to provide for matters connected with or incidental to the foregoing".
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

23 mins ago | 79 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

26 mins ago | 66 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

27 mins ago | 47 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

29 mins ago | 12 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

31 mins ago | 246 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

1 hr ago | 2707 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 652 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 677 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 599 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 512 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 876 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 716 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11318 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 4981 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10167 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9668 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21221 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6456 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4178 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6095 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8885 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4415 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days