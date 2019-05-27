Latest News Editor's Choice


'Prices will fall,' dreams Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
27 May 2019 at 06:36hrs | Views
ZANU-PF has pleaded with its members to be patient saying prices of basic commodities will soon fall because government is working flat out to address the situation.

Addressing scores of party supporters at a "thank you" rally in Beatrice yesterday, Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza said government was seized with the current price hikes and had solutions to the problem.

"We are aware of the price hikes of basic commodities. Government is seized with the issue and I assure you that the prices will soon fall. Be patient. We are also aware of high transport fares and government is going to avail thousands of Zupco buses that will ply these routes," said Matiza, who is also the Transport minister.

Seke legislator Munyaradzi Kashambe yesterday told Matiza that high transport fares and unfavourable prices of basic commodities have caused untold suffering on members of his constituency.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing an economic meltdown that has resulted in steep price hikes of goods and services.

The Zanu-PF-led government has, however, kept promising that it had solutions to the problems while pleading with people to bear with austerity measures imposed on the nation by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube.

Opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has threatened to take to the streets with his supporters to push President Emmerson Mnangagwa into an early election claiming the people were suffering because the Zanu-PF leader lacks the legitimacy required to take Zimbabwe forward.

Matiza also said the current road rehabilitation programme has seen 4 000 youths being employed.

"We are happy with the ongoing road rehabilitation programme. A number of youths have benefitted in the form of employment. Currently, about 4 000 youths are working on the country's roads and more will be joining soon," he said.

The rally was attended by top Zanu-PF officials from the province, among them youth league political commissar Lincoln Matare, Zimbabwe National Road Administration board chairperson Michael Madanha, secretary for administration Kudzai Majuru and youth league chairperson Kelvin Mutsvairo, among many others.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF national youth political commissariat Godfrey Tsenengamu said those who think Mnangagwa will be removed by demonstrations were day-dreaming.

Speaking at a Zanu-PF Makonde inter-district meeting in Chinhoyi yesterday, Tsenengamu said Mnangagwa's removal require something more than protesting.

"People fool themselves that Mugabe (former President) was removed by the November 2017 march, that's a lie, a lot was happening behind the scenes, ask me…. Mnangagwa will not be removed by protesters" Tsenengamu said.

He said besides, Zanu-PF youths will not watch, while the so-called protesters loot.

"We will not watch like we are holding eggs in our hands, let's meet on the streets . . . those who lost elections should wait for 2023," Tsenengamu said.

Tsenengamu was updating Zanu-PF youths about the state of the economy.

Source - newsday

