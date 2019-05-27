DJ Tira brings Durban feel to Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

SOUTH Africa's most sought-after wheel spinner, musician and producer DJ Tira brought a feel of Durban fun at the oversubscribed show in Bulawayo's Cosmopolitan nightclub on Friday night.The show, held on the eve of Africa Day, afforded revellers an opportunity to celebrate ubuntu in style.DJ Tira started his set just after midnight and stretched for close to two hours, belting a vintage track list which was mostly composed of music from his Afrotainment stable.The show, themed: One Night in Durban with DJ Tira was a part of his Fact Durban Rocks tour.Malume, as Tira is affectionately known, arrived in the afternoon and had enough time to mix and mingle with fans ahead of a fun-filled night.The Afrotainment boss was returning to Bulawayo after he performed at a sold-out gig at the now-defunct Club Connect in October 2017. On that night, he was supported by vocalist and dancer Tipcee who was making waves with songs such as Fakaza and Umalume featuring Tira and Iscatulo.As he concluded his set, DJ Tira expressed his love for the City of Kings."Bulawayo, hope you enjoyed tonight. It's always good to be here and have fun with you. I hope to see you soon Bulawayo. I love you," he said much to the crowd's approval.After Tira's performance the party continued with resident DJs Mzoe and Keezy AM mesmerising fans.Cosmopolitan night club marketing consultant Ntando Ndlovu said they will be hosting more international artistes."The response to our recent show has been good. We had a good show with Prince Kaybee and Tira. We will be hosting more international shows here," he said.Born Mthokozisi Khathi, DJ Tira is an entrepreneur and producer, as well as kwaito artiste.He helped launch several music careers, including those of DJ Fisherman, DJ C'ndo and Big Nuz through his music label Afrotainment.