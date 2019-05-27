Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

DJ Tira brings Durban feel to Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
27 May 2019 at 06:39hrs | Views
SOUTH Africa's most sought-after wheel spinner, musician and producer DJ Tira brought a feel of Durban fun at the oversubscribed show in Bulawayo's Cosmopolitan nightclub on Friday night.

The show, held on the eve of Africa Day, afforded revellers an opportunity to celebrate ubuntu in style.

DJ Tira started his set just after midnight and stretched for close to two hours, belting a vintage track list which was mostly composed of music from his Afrotainment stable.
The show, themed: One Night in Durban with DJ Tira was a part of his Fact Durban Rocks tour.

Malume, as Tira is affectionately known, arrived in the afternoon and had enough time to mix and mingle with fans ahead of a fun-filled night.

The Afrotainment boss was returning to Bulawayo after he performed at a sold-out gig at the now-defunct Club Connect in October 2017. On that night, he was supported by vocalist and dancer Tipcee who was making waves with songs such as Fakaza and Umalume featuring Tira and Iscatulo.

As he concluded his set, DJ Tira expressed his love for the City of Kings.

"Bulawayo, hope you enjoyed tonight. It's always good to be here and have fun with you. I hope to see you soon Bulawayo. I love you," he said much to the crowd's approval.

After Tira's performance the party continued with resident DJs Mzoe and Keezy AM mesmerising fans.

Cosmopolitan night club marketing consultant Ntando Ndlovu said they will be hosting more international artistes.

"The response to our recent show has been good. We had a good show with Prince Kaybee and Tira. We will be hosting more international shows here," he said.

Born Mthokozisi Khathi, DJ Tira is an entrepreneur and producer, as well as kwaito artiste.

He helped launch several music careers, including those of DJ Fisherman, DJ C'ndo and Big Nuz through his music label Afrotainment.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

22 mins ago | 68 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

24 mins ago | 56 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

25 mins ago | 40 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

27 mins ago | 11 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

30 mins ago | 226 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

1 hr ago | 2658 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 678 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 672 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 596 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 869 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 711 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11308 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 4980 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10155 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9663 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21212 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6454 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4177 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6093 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8883 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4415 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days