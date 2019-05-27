Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chaos, ballot stuffing mars Chamisa's congress

by Staff reporter
27 May 2019 at 06:43hrs | Views
Chaos has marred the MDC-Alliance congress amid allegations of massive vote buying by candidates and delays in the voting process while party members endured extremely cold temperatures after being made to sleep in the open at Ascot Stadium.

Two aspirants for the post of vice president, Professor Welshman Ncube and Mr Tendai Biti, are alleged to have donated food to supporters, a move seen as vote buying. By the time of going to print last night, only two out of 13 provinces had voted, and indications were that the voting process would continue today.

The congress was initially scheduled to run from May 24 to yesterday.

On Saturday, MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa told party supporters his outfit had developed a culture of vote buying and imposition of candidates. He also bemoaned his party's rowdy youths who have been ensnared by some party candidates using beer.

"We no longer want people who come from nowhere or from the top and take positions. We also no longer want people who use money to get into positions. These youths are being bought beer and being given money. This is the problem in my party. If you campaign you should campaign properly," said Mr Chamisa.

MDC-Alliance national organising secretary Mr Amos Chibaya confirmed that Mr Biti and Prof Ncube had bought maize and beef respectively for party members who attended the congress.

"Yes, it is true that Prof Ncube bought meat while Mr Biti bought maize for the people attending the congress," he said. This move has been criticised by some party members as vote buying.

Mr Biti, Prof Ncube and Mr Morgen Komichi are battling it out for the post of vice president. Mr Chamisa is uncontested for the position of party president after his sympathisers unleashed violence on Mr Douglas Mwonzora's supporters in the build up to the congress in a move designed to intimidate them from advancing his cause.

Mr Mwonzora was battling it out with Mr Charlton Hwende for the position of secretary-general, which he holds going into the congress.

Meanwhile, in a comical twist to events in the beleaguered  MDC-ALLIANCE, an executive meeting held last Friday exposed Mr Chamisa's hypocrisy  after it invited members based on the structures of MDC-T's 2014 congress.

Paradoxically, Mr Chamisa, who usurped power from Ms Thokozani Khupe and declared himself leader of the opposition party a few hours after the death of the party's founding president Morgan Tsvangirai, was a mere member of the executive.

The High Court recently ruled that the decision by the late MDC-T president Mr Tsvangirai to hand-pick two additional vice presidents was illegal, and directed the party to hold an extraordinary congress within a month using the 2014 structures.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Dump cars and buy bicycles' Minister tells Zimbabweans

30 mins ago | 252 Views

Mthuli Ncube savaged, under pressure

2 hrs ago | 1973 Views

Market anxiety batters Zimbabwe's RTGS$

2 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Zinara splashes millions on hiring luxury vehicles

2 hrs ago | 610 Views

South Africa's credit ratings remains at 'junk status'

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

A uniquely Zimbabwean problem

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

Inter-bank, parallel market rates won't converge: Analysts

2 hrs ago | 770 Views

Matanga wants to clean up police image

2 hrs ago | 841 Views

Bulawayo residents told to brace for more water cuts

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister loses estate over US$766k bank loan

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

NetOne's night bundle bounces back

2 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' Dabengwa rebuff ignites anger

2 hrs ago | 871 Views

Chiyangwa in Masvingo land wrangle

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Africa in the age of surveillance capitalism, neo-imperialism

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Accident scene looters escape jail

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

No meaningful development at Egodini Mall

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' conduct appalling

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Economy on the mend, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 506 Views

Fuel prices remain unchanged

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

De Villiers fires salvo at ZRU after sacking

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Augustine Chihuri faces arrest

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Dabengwa declared an international hero

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Violence agitators worry Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Magufuli extends Zimbabwe visit

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe police on high alert

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

737 white former commercial farmers register for Zimbabwe compensation

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Hunt for Mugabe's top cop begins

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

ZANU PF attacks America

5 hrs ago | 5530 Views

Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya told to resign

5 hrs ago | 6969 Views

Fuel price hike could end Mnangagwa reign

11 hrs ago | 9632 Views

Bulawayo service stations stop selling fuel

14 hrs ago | 8248 Views

Sir Wicknell's Intratrek seeks leave for execution of judgment

14 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Who will win the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens series?

14 hrs ago | 268 Views

Bulawayo Book Fair 2019 postponed

14 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zimbabweans should not put high expectations on Chamisa, says Coltart

16 hrs ago | 5235 Views

China to restrict exports of rare earths to the US

16 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Mnangagwa's govt an enemy of its own people

17 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Latest on 7 activists arrested for plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 5160 Views

Muzamhindo pushes for National Dialogue Forum

17 hrs ago | 1357 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's motorcade cop beats up motorist

18 hrs ago | 9066 Views

Chamisa condemn Zanu-PF MPs

18 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Chamisa to throw lifeline to fallen bigwigs

18 hrs ago | 3899 Views

SA hospital reports foreign residents to Home Affairs

18 hrs ago | 2961 Views

PHOTOS: Death trap classrooms in Nkayi

18 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Prices will destroy Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Notorious General finally leaves Zimbabwe army

18 hrs ago | 2884 Views

Zanu-PF MPs refuse to honour Dabengwa

18 hrs ago | 711 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni the Chief culprit

18 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Our dressing should stand for who we are, children of God

18 hrs ago | 281 Views

FULL LIST: Police impound 10 vehicles in Beitbridge for smuggling

19 hrs ago | 4200 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days