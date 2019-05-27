Iran's non-oil trade with Zimbabwe reaches $6.65 million

News / National

by Xinhua

Iran traded 1,188 tons of non-oil commodities worth 6.65 million U.S. dollars with Zimbabwe in the last Iranian fiscal year that ended on March 20, 2019, Eghtesad Online news website reported on Sunday.The figures registered a 41.53-percent and 1.97-percent decline in weight and value respectively compared with the year before.Iran's exports to Zimbabwe stood at 317 tons worth 230,000 dollars.Iran mainly exported bitumen and chemicals to Zimbabwe during the 12-month period.Zimbabwe exported 871 tons of goods worth 6.42 million dollars to Iran.Tobacco was the main commodity imported from Zimbabwe to Iran.