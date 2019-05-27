Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Congress plunge into darkness

by newzimbabwe
27 May 2019 at 08:10hrs | Views
THE MDC was on Sunday evening forced to stop its voting process at Ascot Stadium after the facility was plunged into pitch darkness due to a power cut.

The darkness suspected to have been caused by a crippling load shedding schedule by power utility, ZESA has heightened more fears some party officials may try to fix the vote in favour of their preferred candidates.

MDC was been forced to continue with the voting process using vehicle headlights.

Just one province had voted while about four were still in winding queues when flood lights suddenly went off plunging the sports stadium into darkness.

It was not clear whether the outage was as a result of load shedding or a fault.

Delegates stuck to their queues and continued voting with some female party members from Matabeleland raising questions.

"How can we continue voting when it is so dark! These cars are not helping," said one woman in isiNdebele.

Party supporters started singing songs denigrating State President Emmerson Mnangagwa whom they blamed for the outage.

Fears of possible rigging were raised with accusations of similar outages during the party's provincial congresses used as reference.

Source - newzimbabwe

