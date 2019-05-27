Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF Youths ready for MDC protestors

by Mandla Ndlovu
27 May 2019 at 08:17hrs | Views
ZANU-PF national youth political commissariat Godfrey Tsenengamu told members of the opposition MDC that the ruling party's youth league is ready to meet them at the streets if they want to engage in protests.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has threatened to uses Section 59 of the constitution to rally his supporters in engaging in protests that will force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to an early election.

Tsenengamu who was speaking at a Zanu-PF Makonde inter-district meeting in Chinhoyi said those who think Mnangagwa will be removed by demonstrations were day-dreaming because his removal require something more than protesting.

"People fool themselves that Mugabe (former President) was removed by the November 2017 march, that's a lie, a lot was happening behind the scenes, ask me…. Mnangagwa will not be removed by protesters" Tsenengamu said.

He said besides, Zanu-PF youths will not watch, while the so-called protesters loot.

"We will not watch like we are holding eggs in our hands, let's meet on the streets . . . those who lost elections should wait for 2023," Tsenengamu said.

Last week police arrested five NGO leaders who are accused of attending a training to learn how to unleash a wave of violent protests against the government starting from June.

The arrested youths were denied bail by the magistrate court.



Source - Byo24News

