Mwonzora loses Secretary General post to Hwende
27 May 2019 at 08:59hrs | Views
Former MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora has lost the battle for the Secretary General post to Charlton Hwende.
The results coming from Ascot stadium in Gweru indicate that Hwende won with more than a thousand votes.
2019 MDC Congress Secretary General results
Charlton Hwende 2099
Douglas Mwonzora 721
Daniel Molokele 577
spoilt 13
Meanwhile David Coltart has won MDC Treasure General position.
We will be updating the results as they confirmed by the MDC polling officers.
Source - Byo24News