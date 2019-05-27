Mwonzora loses Secretary General post to Hwende

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Thank you MDC Family for a wonderful Congress thank you our delegates for the trust pic.twitter.com/EwqdC1sJlC — Chalton Hwende (@hwendec) May 27, 2019

Former MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora has lost the battle for the Secretary General post to Charlton Hwende.The results coming from Ascot stadium in Gweru indicate that Hwende won with more than a thousand votes.2019 MDC Congress Secretary General resultsCharlton Hwende 2099Douglas Mwonzora 721Daniel Molokele 577spoilt 13Meanwhile David Coltart has won MDC Treasure General position.We will be updating the results as they confirmed by the MDC polling officers.