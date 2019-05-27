Latest News Editor's Choice


Mwonzora loses Secretary General post to Hwende

by Mandla Ndlovu
27 May 2019 at 08:59hrs | Views
Former MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora has lost the battle for the Secretary General post to Charlton Hwende.

The results coming from Ascot stadium in Gweru indicate that Hwende won with more than a thousand votes.

2019 MDC Congress Secretary General results

Charlton  Hwende 2099

Douglas Mwonzora 721

Daniel Molokele 577

spoilt 13

Meanwhile David Coltart has won MDC Treasure General position.

We will be updating the results as they confirmed by the MDC polling officers.



Source - Byo24News

