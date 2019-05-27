Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC CONGRESS: Full election results

by Mandla Ndlovu
27 May 2019 at 09:56hrs | Views
Results coming from Ascot Stadium indicate that the opposition Movement for Democratic Change has produced the following leadership during its electoral process that happened throughout the night.

President: Nelson Chamisa

Vice Presidents: Tendai Biti
                           Welshman Ncube
                           Lennet Kairenyi Kore

Secretary General: Charlton Hwende

Treasurer General: David Coltart   

Chairperson: Tabitha Khumalo      

Deputy Chairperson: Job Sikhala

There has been an outcry from some losing candidates who are alleging vote rigging and stuffing of ballot papers.

One of the losing candidates Douglas Mwonzora on Sunday tried to question if the structures of 2014 were going to be allowed to vote according to a National Executive Committee resolution.

Analysts who commented on the results congratulated MDC and said the party had managed to put together a strong team.

Human Rights defender Dr Pedzisayi Ruhwanya said, "The best MDC leadership line up since formation in 1999. Well done Nelson Chamisa for running a credible congress that produced solid and credible leadership. You have shown the world how to run elections; no shenanigans, manipulation etc.

"Those who did not make it in the MDC Congress in Gweru like Dougie, Komichi, Molokela have not lost. How the MDC leadership lead by Nelson Chamisa strategically deploys these people will show the strength of both the leadership and the party. Their contributions are required."



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days