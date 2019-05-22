Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to snub Dabengwa's burial?

by Mandla Ndlovu
22 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa may not be attending the burial of the late former ZPRA Intelligence Supremo Dr Dumiso Dabengwa sources close to the funeral arrangements have revealed.

The source have revealed that the President who was in South Africa over the weekend for the inauguration of President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa is considering sending Vice President Kembo Mohadi to stand in for him throughout the funeral and burial.

"It is highly likely that the President may not attend the burial of the late DD because his advisors deem the environment to be very hostile and will be an unnecessary embarrassment," the source said. "You will be aware that DD will be buried in Ntabazinduna and Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni will definitely be given a platform and his views on Dabengwa are known.

"Dabengwa worked closely with MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and Welshman Ncube meaning these guys will be given a platform to speak at the event. It is with that background that the President is considering not attending to avoid being booed and facing a hostile environment."

The source added that ZAPU and former ZPRA  members were not happy with the way government had treated Dabengwa during Gukurahundi and known after his death where they sought to hijack his body so that it passes through Harare and ransported by Airforce of Zimbabwe."

On Sunday government sent Mohadi, Dr Obert Mpofu, Minister Sydney Sekeramayi and Minister Oppah Muchinguri to the Joshua Nkomo airport to inform family and friends that Dabengwa had been declared a national hero.

Dr Dabengwa's body is expected to land on Monday at 1140hrs at Joshua M.N. Nkomo airport Bulawayo. His burial is slated for Saturday 1 June at Ntabazinduna.





Source - Byo24News

