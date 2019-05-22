Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: The body of Dabengwa arrives in Bulawayo

by Mandla Ndlovu
22 hrs ago | Views
Watch the arrival of the mortal remains of the late national hero Dr Dumiso Dabengwa at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo airport in Bulawayo.

The late Dabengwa who was declared a national hero will be laid to rest in Ntabazinduna on Saturday.

Scores of people from all walks of life thronged to the airport to welcome his body.







Source - Byo24News

