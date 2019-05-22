WATCH: The body of Dabengwa arrives in Bulawayo

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

<br><br>

Watch the arrival of the mortal remains of the late national hero Dr Dumiso Dabengwa at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo airport in Bulawayo.The late Dabengwa who was declared a national hero will be laid to rest in Ntabazinduna on Saturday.Scores of people from all walks of life thronged to the airport to welcome his body.