'Stop rumour mongering in ZANU PF'

by Simbarashe Sithole
22 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF Politburo member Kenneth Musanhi has challenged his party members to desist from rumour mongering saying that will kill the revolutionary party.

Musanhi who was the guest of honour at Member of Parliament for Mazowe Central Sydney Chidamba's victory celebrations in Chiweshe on Saturday called on party officials to be united.

"We are gathered here in honourable Chidamba’s constituency celebrating his victory in the last election and l would like to encourage all party members to stop rumour mongering as that is not good for our revolutionary party instead we should all be united and build our country," he said.

Musanhi's remarks comes after serious factionalism is reportedly brewing in Mashonaland  Central province with Minister of State Monica Mavhunga together with party chairperson Kazembe Kazembe having serious fights with war veterans who are pushing for the dissolution of the provincial leadership.

Meanwhile, the host legislator Chidamba heaped praises at the First Lady who hails from his constituency saying she is doing a lot of projects for his people.

"I am very thankful of the first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa she is our mother who has done wonders in this constituency many people are benefiting from the Negomo irrigation scheme and our clinic here in Chiweshe is being painted by her, that is motherly love and it has to be appreciated," Chidamba said.

The colourful, occasion was also graced by national youth chairperson Pupurai Togarepi, politiburo member Munyaradzi Machacha, Deputy speaker Tsitsi Gezi, provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe, other Members of Parliament, traditional chiefs among others.

Source - Simbarashe Sithole

