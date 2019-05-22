Zimbabwe Army hunts for Tajamuka leader

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former student leader and Spokesperson of Tajamuka Promise Mkwananzi says Military Intelligence Department has flagged his name at all borders and immigration officers have been given strict instructions to alert them if he presents himself at the borders.Mkwananzi who has been in the United Kingdom for the past months was in the country to attend the 5th Congress of the MDC.Said Mkwananzi, "I tried to leave via some border and I was intercepted by immigration who stated that the Military Intelligence had told them to alert them if/when I came by. I slipped away back to Zimbabwe and left my passport with the immigration officials. I'm now safe and will continue my lawful work in the country."Earlier on Mkwananzi had posted on Twitter that the immigration officers were given a hit list of people that are targeted for killing."So military intelligence left a list of people to be killed at borders and airports myself included...God will protect us!" He said.Mkwananzi is no stranger to having brushes with the law after being arrested numerous times for crimes ranging from inciting public violence and illegal demonstrations.During the January violent protests the police indicated that they are keen on interviewing Mkwananzi over Tajamuka's involvement in the protests which were dubbed Shutdown Zimbabwe.