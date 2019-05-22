Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo not yet on Interpol radar

by Staff reporter
20 hrs ago | Views
EXILED former Zanu PF politburo member and Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo is not yet on the International Criminal Police Organisation's (Interpol) surveillance radar, with the organisation's visiting secretary-general, Jürgen Stock, suggesting that local police had to meet certain stringent requirements before their requisition for the politician's arrest and extradition could be entertained.

Addressing journalists in Harare during his tour of the Interpol regional headquarters, Stock could not disclose whether the Zimbabwe Republic Police had met the requirements.

Stock said during his visit, he had fruitful discussions with police boss Godwin Matanga, especially on strengthening co-operation in the fight against organised crime and cybercrime.

"Interpol, of course, is providing services with regards to fugitive investigations that we are offering to all member countries in the legal framework of our statutes and constitution. So, we have specific rules that need to be applied and so all the requests need to be compliant with our Interpol system," he said.

Top officials at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) claimed that they had engaged Interpol to help in the search for Moyo, who is facing charges of defrauding the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) of close to $400 000.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa also once claimed to have engaged Interpol to have Moyo brought back to Zimbabwe.

Stock said his organisation, which his a membership of 192 countries, will continue fighting the scourge of crime and terrorism, but declined to specifically comment on Moyo's case.

"Arrests are taking place almost on a daily basis all around the world. We have to make sure there is no safe haven for criminals and terrorist, so this is a very effective system, but I ask for your understanding that I am not here discussing any individual cases," he said.

Moyo's name remains non-existent on Interpol's wanted persons lists and the outspoken politician has remained defiant, downplaying the graft charges labelled against him as mere political persecution for his loyalty to former President Robert Mugabe.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga now in Dubai

23 mins ago | 495 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 235 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

44 mins ago | 543 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

52 mins ago | 459 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

54 mins ago | 179 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

55 mins ago | 461 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

1 hr ago | 687 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

1 hr ago | 458 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

1 hr ago | 496 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

1 hr ago | 409 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

1 hr ago | 853 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

1 hr ago | 331 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

1 hr ago | 86 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

1 hr ago | 474 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

1 hr ago | 121 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

1 hr ago | 272 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

1 hr ago | 288 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 599 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

10 hrs ago | 10894 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

10 hrs ago | 4831 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 9835 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 9445 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 20688 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

16 hrs ago | 6304 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

16 hrs ago | 4141 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 5976 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8750 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

18 hrs ago | 4377 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

18 hrs ago | 469 Views

8 die in mine explosion

18 hrs ago | 2002 Views

What physical exercises are adequate for kids?

18 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zanu-PF panics over Dabengwa refusal to be buried at Heroes Acre

19 hrs ago | 10474 Views

Join Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide Memorial Day on 29th June 2019

19 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mzilikazi II condolence message to the Dabengwa family

19 hrs ago | 741 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days