Senator Dr Mpofu accepts defeat at MDC Congress

by Ndou Paul

I would like to congratulate Hon. Thabitha Khumalo for winning the MDC National Chairmanship race. I accept the results of the election. I have a handful learning points to take away from this exciting race. The Provincial caucuses provided an opportunity for delegates to make informed decisions and we sold our manifesto and presented our case. I hope the party will continue with this tradition and replicate caucuses at every level of the structure.



I would like to commend the independent electoral commission for running a credible process. The Congress support staff and MDC technical staff also deserve commendation for working well to make the Congress a success.



Finally, I congratulate all congress winners, in particular, my very good friends Hon. Charlton Hwende and Job Sikhala!

MDC Deputy Spokesperson Dr Bekithemba Mpofu who had thrown his name in the ring for the post of party National Chairperson has conceded defeat to Thabitha Khumalo.The former United Kingdom-based University lecturer said he accepts the results of the election and has a handful learning points to take away from this exciting raceThe MDC Congress elected Thabitha Khumalo who will be deputised by Job Sikhala. For the Chairperson position, Khumalo got 2 239 votes, Gabuza received 933 while Mpofu received 286.Below is Senator Bekithemba Mpofu's statement: