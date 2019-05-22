Latest News Editor's Choice


Komichi speaks on losing Vice Presidency

by Mandla Ndlovu
19 hrs ago
Former MDC Vice President Morgan Komichi says he is not bitter about losing in the Vice Presidency role.

Komichi was speaking on Monday after the party announced the full list of elected Vice Presidents who include Professor Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti.

Said Komichi, "I will never abandon the party and I will never abandon the revolution. And I will always support this young man President Nelson Chamisa."

Komichi also appealed to the MDC family to assist him to heal from the loss that he suffered.

"Help me to heal because I want to heal," Komichi before breaking into his signature song  Makorokoto. "I will offer support to this leadership. They may not have some of the experience that I have to offer and I will fill in the gap."

Losing Deputy National Chairperson Happymore Chidziva also took time to congratulate winning candidate Job Sikhala for taking over power.

Senator Dr Bekithemba Mpofu also said he accepts the leadership of Tabitha Khumalo and wishes her well in the party.

"Thank you for the voters. It's been an interesting race. I discovered we are one family we need the spirit of tolerance and accept results."



Source - Byo24News

