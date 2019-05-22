8 die in mine explosion

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Eight illegal miners died at Jumbo Mine in Mazowe on Sunday (yesterday) after an explosion in the area they were mining.The bodies of the deceased were taken to Concession hospital mortuary.Bindura Officer Commanding Chief Superintendent David Tizwe confirmed the development but could not disclose more details pending investigations to reveal the exact cause of the incident."I can confirm that there is an incident where 8 illegal miners have died. We are yet to investigate," he said.The ZBC News could not gain entry to the scene of the incident due to Metallon Gold policy.One of eyewitnesses Mr Hazman Jaravaza he saw the bodies and "it's sad".He said people usually shout to warn others when they set explosive alight but these miners were not warned and caught up in an explosion.