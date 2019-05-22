Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

by Mandla Ndlovu
18 hrs ago
MDC President Nelson Chamisa has announced that his party is engaging in a diplomatic offensive to present the resolutions of the Congress to the African continent.

Chamisa was giving closing remarks at the just ended MDC 5th Congress.

"From here onwards, we are going on a diplomatic offensive. We will visit every African country to present our roadmap to recovering this country. We believe in African solutions to African problems." The firebrand opposition leader said.

Chamisa also took time to unpack the program of action that his party will engage in starting from Tuesday.

"We are geared at modernising MDC to be a 21st century efficient political party. We want to offer a transformation to the culture of politics. We want all politicians to understand that if you chosen to be the leader of the people you must practise accountability," He said.

"The culture that we introduced in our congress that you can hold such an event without violence shows our commitment to transformation. We are also committed to nation building. Zimbabwe is a country but it is not a nation. We want to build an institution where there is unity of ideas, develop a national ethos and a national identity.

"We are also geared to deliver in all municipalities that we control.  We are going to show everyone that when we are given a responsibility we can deliver. We will consult the people and we will be with the people always."

Source - Byo24News

