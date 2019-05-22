Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

by Gift Mashoko
19 hrs ago | Views
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's relentless efforts to preserve our Zimbabwean culture through the introduction of the Food and Culture Festival is highly commendable.

The festival, which is her brain child, is the first of its kind in the country, and probably the Southern region.

According to Amai Mnangagwa the festival will bridge the gap between the old and the young, suggesting that it should be an annual event which embraces and espouses the cultural diversity that unites the people.

Zimbabweans are battling with moral decadence, which is spawning an identity crisis, particularly among youths. The festival comes at an opportune time to tame cultural erosion.

Through the festival, people will see the importance of their culture and take pride in it. People will benefit a lot from this festival as diverse cultures come together to showcase their cultural activities and beliefs.

Whilst officially launching the festival on Friday last week, the First Lady called upon Zimbabweans to embrace and preserve their culture by taking pride in their vernacular languages.

"Festivals do contribute to global cultural and economic development and it is my hope that through the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority it will drive economic development, national building and cultural tourism enhancement," she said.

Present among non-local exhibitors during the festival were the Chinese, Algerians and Indonesians. Acting Dean of African Diplomats and Algerian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Nacerdine Sai, during his key note address appreciated the First Lady's initiative, highlighting that since it was being planned to be an annual event they would support it.

Ambassador Sai said, "when we talk about festivals, it is a kind of celebration and a celebration in diversity and morality. Indeed, the link and relationship between food and culture is very strong."

"Zimbabwe is rich with its variety of culture and different types of food, and today we see people coming from different provinces sharing food from many parts of Zimbabwe: mutakura from Murehwa, madora from Mt Darwin, nhopi from Masvingo, sadza from Harare and many other dishes," he said.

He highlighted that festivals unite people locally, the region and indeed the world. He indicated that the festival would promote tourism.

Sai's observation that Zimbabwe has a vast array of traditional foods that are highly nutritional, while our traditional artefacts are on demand in Africa, and the world over.

The festival will bridge the gap between the young and the old, with the latter teaching the former on our traditional ways of living which include traditional dancing, traditional foods and traditional artefacts, as well as how to preserve our culture for posterity.

The festival also provides the young generations with opportunities to showcase their businesses on traditional artefacts as was the case during the festival. Exhibitors showcased various artistry which included sculpturing, weaving, beading, and traditional foods, among others. Various traditional dance groups also showcased their dancing skills.

Knowing that our traditional artefacts are marketable in the western world, making traditional artefacts and selling them to the west will surely bring in the much needed foreign currency Zimbabwe needs and of course creating employment for people who make these artefacts.   

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 18 May 2019 officially opened the culture week which ran from 18 to 25 May 2019 under the theme ‘The African Royalty - Our Heritage'.

Culture week is a national arts and culture festival to celebrate World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development proclaimed by UNESCO. The launch marks the beginning of the celebration of the importance of cultural diversity throughout the country through various cultural and artistic expressions.

Source - Gift Mashoko

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

14 mins ago | 31 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

16 mins ago | 30 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

18 mins ago | 21 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

19 mins ago | 9 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

22 mins ago | 119 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

1 hr ago | 2382 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 616 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 1573 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 986 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 630 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 660 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 570 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 832 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 697 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11244 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 4953 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10123 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9642 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21141 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6435 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4171 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 6084 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8866 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4407 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 472 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days