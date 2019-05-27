Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

State agents on Monday apprehended two more activists who are accused of plotting to remove a constitutionally elected government through unleashing a wave of violent protests starting from June.Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights reported that, "Human Rights activists Sitabile Dewa and Rita Nyampinga have just been seized by about seven men in suits upon their arrival at the RG Mugabe Airport. They are being detained in the arrivals section of the airport where the men can be seen interrogating them."The two are part of the human rights activists who were arrested for subversion last after attending a training in the Maldives."ZLHR has deployed its lawyers to attend to them. If found guilty they face up to 20 years in prison without the option of a fine.More to follow...