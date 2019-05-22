PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

You can't employ the same strategy twice... Good luck to you daydreamers... We will respond in kind... pic.twitter.com/sLmIo3oyJk — Terence Mukupe (@tmukupe) May 24, 2019

Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries leader Pastor Ian Ndlovu has warned against the removal of one of the members of the Presidium in a Southern African country.Ndlovu who veiled his message to Zimbabwe in a parable said, "In a certain nation in Southern Africa any attempt to reconfigure the Triumvirate that is ruling will sweep away all the members of that Triumvirate and many of those who are associated with them."A triumvirate (Latin: triumvirātus) is a political regime ruled or dominated by three powerful individuals.Zimbabwe is the only country in Southern Africa that has a Presidium composed of three people; a President and two Vice Presidents.Mnangagwa's ally Terence Mukupe recently warned the armed that they wont succeed in removing Mnangagwa as they did to Robert Mugabe."You can't employ the same strategy twice... Good luck to you daydreamers... We will respond in kind." He said.Watch the full prophecy below: