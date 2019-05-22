Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

by Mandla Ndlovu
15 hrs ago | Views
Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries leader Pastor Ian Ndlovu has warned against the removal of one of the members of the Presidium in a Southern African country.

Ndlovu who veiled his message to Zimbabwe in a parable said, "In a certain nation in Southern Africa any attempt to reconfigure the Triumvirate that is ruling will sweep away all the members of that Triumvirate and many of those who are associated with them."

A triumvirate (Latin: triumvirātus) is a political regime ruled or dominated by three powerful individuals.

Zimbabwe is the only country in Southern Africa that has a Presidium composed of three people; a President and two Vice Presidents.


Mnangagwa's ally Terence Mukupe recently warned the armed that they wont succeed in removing Mnangagwa as they did to Robert Mugabe.

"You can't employ the same strategy twice... Good luck to you daydreamers... We will respond in kind." He said.

Watch the full prophecy below:





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

8 mins ago | 18 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

11 mins ago | 17 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

12 mins ago | 13 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

14 mins ago | 4 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

16 mins ago | 66 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

1 hr ago | 2119 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 569 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 1467 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 956 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 643 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 464 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 792 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 691 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

10 hrs ago | 11212 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

10 hrs ago | 4940 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 10090 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9626 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6413 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4169 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 6071 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8859 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4406 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 472 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days