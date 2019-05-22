Latest News Editor's Choice


Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

by Mandla Ndlovu
Former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo once told the late ZPRA Inteliigence Supremo Dabengwa to go to hell during a heated media confrontation about the role ex-Vice President Report Phelekezela Mphoko played in the liberation struggle.

Dabengwa accused Mphoko who was in charge of logistics in ZPRA of adding colour to his struggle record through misrepresentations about his military exploits.

When Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa  that he was being jealous, trivial and immature the Black Russian was quoted saying, "I do not know where he comes from and thought he is wrong trying to comment on matters he had no idea of. He has no knowledge of these things and I wonder how he can comment on these,"

The response by Dabengwa caused Moyo to come out guns blazing saying, "The notion or proposition that only the likes of Dumiso Dabengwa are qualified to talk about the struggle is the height of corrupt madness, and if Dabengwa truly believes in that madness, then he can go to hell. Pettiness and jealousy are the stuff of counter-revolutionaries and quislings and there are many comrades who would not like to see Dabengwa continuing in that category.

"I hope that Dabengwa does not see himself as synonymous with the liberation struggle such that a comment on him is ipso facto a comment on the liberation struggle.

"It is also important for them (war veterans) to understand and respect the fact that they do not have a monopoly to talking or bragging about that struggle, more-so given that some of yesterday's heroes are today's running dogs of imperialism."

Dabengwa will be buried in Ntabazinduna on Saturday. His remains arrived in the country on Monday and were welcomed by scores of Zimbabweans from all walks of life.




