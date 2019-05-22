Mutambara dumps Chamisa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zimbabwe People First President Agrippa Mutambara announced at a press conference that his party is exiting from the MDC Alliance because of fundamental differences.Mutambara said they had been disappointed by the big brother mentality exhibited by the MDC during the run-up to the 2018 elections which afforded them no respect or importance.Mutambara added that The MDC Alliance never operated as a united opposition force as Alliance partners were sidelined by the bigger partners."What mattered most to the MDC leadership was the regrouping of the former MDC colleagues (Biti and Welshman Ncube ) the other four were regarded as cheer partners to be used conveniently to project a picture of a grand coalition. Whilst its true elections were rigged in favour of ZANU PF it's also true the margin of victory for the Alliance was narrowed through undemocratic practices and underhand dealings by the big brother."He further said after elections half-hearted efforts to turn the Alliance into a single party became a ploy to turn the fringe parties into a recruiting ground for the MDC."The chance to turn the Alliance into a formidable political power was lost due to political chicanery by the MDC leadership. As President of ZPF and acting in the best interests of the party I refused to endorse the decision(to fully join MDC Alliance)."