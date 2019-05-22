Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has a role to define its own destiny regarding promotion of rule of law and access to justice, with development partners only expected to render financial or technical support to implement the already crafted strategies, Chief Justice Luke Malaba has said.

He commended the cordial relations that exist between the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the European Union (EU), saying it was an ideal partnership based on mutual respect and recognition that Zimbabweans are capable of doing their own things.

EU, through the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), has been assisting the country's justice sector since 2011 with at least US$7 million having been injected to fund projects aimed at promoting rule of law and access to justice. Chief Justice Malaba was speaking to EU and ICJ representatives who visited him at his offices at Mashonganyika Building in Harare last Friday.

He said the burden to decide on projects to be undertaken lay with the people of Zimbabwe and development partners cannot dictate strategies on Zimbabwe's Judiciary.

"I think that is where our relationship with EU and ICJ has always been perfect. At no time did the EU and the ICJ dictate to JSC on what programmes to pursue and on what things to be done.

"They have always told us that we have the right to determine our own destiny. They only chip in where we share the same principles and same vision," he said.

Said the Chief Justice: "We have set up these programmes ourselves. Each of our officers in JSC understand them and they are able to explain to anybody anywhere.

"We want to ensure that the assistance is of high quality, it comes at the  right time and is of good partnership, where we are regarded as people capable of doing their own things.

"If we are not able to get the assistance, we may not move at the rate we want but we will move. Let me assure you that my determination is that we must move.

"It is not like we are saying that we will stop because we are not being assisted."

He said rule of law can only be fully enforced through implementing strategies capacitating the judiciary. Chief Justice Malaba said development partners were important in funding the projects to ensure the rule of law objective was fully achieved.

"We are very clear about rule of law obligation. We are clear about the role of the Judiciary in Government. We are also clear on the role of the court in enforcing the rule of law. The courts are the essence of the rule of law.

"We can only give effect to that by training our magistrates, judges and other staff to ensure that our officers understand their role.

"That is when we need the help, thus the coming in of our development partners to ensure we achieve our objectives," he said.

The Chief Justice said JSC fully understood its role in the partnerships.

"Most importantly, we as JSC, have understood the role we play in this relationship. We are the ground runners. We are the people who must ensure that we are very clear about what we want.

"Those who support us can only support us because we have clearly defined our policies. We have clearly defined our objectives as an organisation. We have clearly ensured that we maintain the values and that we measure ourselves against values, the best practice in the world.

"When you come as organisations, we need to ensure that we meet each other at that level, the level of the best," he said.

EU Head of cooperation Ms Irene Giribaldi said her organisation was committed to funding projects aimed at promoting rule of law and access to justice for all.

Mrs Giribaldi said EU had injected US$7 million since 2011 to sponsor the Judiciary with US$2 million having been availed to fund training and other programmes between 2018 and 2020.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

11 mins ago | 24 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

14 mins ago | 25 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

15 mins ago | 14 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

17 mins ago | 4 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

19 mins ago | 93 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

1 hr ago | 2250 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 591 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 1515 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 970 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 651 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 463 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 815 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 693 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11225 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 4945 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10106 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9635 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21119 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6428 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4170 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 6081 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8862 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4407 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 472 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days