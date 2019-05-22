News / National
John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound
2 hrs ago | Views
Tanzanian President Mr John Pombe Magufuli is expected in the country today on a two-day official visit.
According to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services' Twitter handle, President Mnangagwa will host an official dinner at State House in his honour.
28/05/2019— Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) May 27, 2019
President John Pombe Magufuli is paying a 2 Day Official Visit to Zimbabwe. An Official Dinner will be held at State House in his honour@MagufuliJP @foreigntanzania pic.twitter.com/Rg6V2czWeI
Source - the herald