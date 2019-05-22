Latest News Editor's Choice


John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Tanzanian President Mr John Pombe Magufuli is expected in the country today on a two-day official visit.

According to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services' Twitter handle, President Mnangagwa will host an official dinner at State House in his honour.





Source - the herald

