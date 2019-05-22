John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

News / National

by Staff reporter

28/05/2019

Tanzanian President Mr John Pombe Magufuli is expected in the country today on a two-day official visit.According to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services' Twitter handle, President Mnangagwa will host an official dinner at State House in his honour.