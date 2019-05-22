Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
HUNDREDS of Bulawayo residents yesterday thronged Joshua Mqabuko International Airport to receive the body of national hero Dr Dumiso Dabengwa, which arrived from Johannesburg, South Africa, at midday. Dr Dabengwa died last Thursday in Nairobi, Kenya, on his way to Zimbabwe from India where he had travelled for treatment.

He was 79.

Dr Dabengwa succumbed to a liver-related illness that started last year in November.

His body arrived at midday aboard a South African Airways plane and was received by his immediate family, Government officials, politicians as well as Bulawayo residents who had converged at the airport terminal.

The casket bearing Dr Dabengwa's body did not touch the ground as it was taken from the plane straight into a waiting Nyaradzo Funeral Services hearse. Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport-Bulawayo highway was temporarily closed to motorists to accommodate the funeral cortège and Dr Dabengwa's hearse, led by a police motorcade.















Source - the herald

