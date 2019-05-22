Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

June pay rise for civil servants

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SALARY negotiations between the Government and civil servants are ongoing with another review expected next month as promised by the Government.

In March, civil servants received a salary increase of $400 million as part of their cost of living adjustment, with the Government promising another review of salaries in June this year.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Lovemore Matuke yesterday said Government was aware of the plight of its employees. He emphasised the Government's commitment to improving the living conditions of civil servants by supporting them with both monetary and non-monetary benefits.

"We are aware that the situation out there is not favourable for civil servants and it calls for an adjustment of their salaries. Dialogue between Government and civil servants through the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) is ongoing and I'm certain that by June the Government would have increased their salaries.

"I don't have the figures yet because negotiations are ongoing but I'm confident that the Government will take care of civil servants' needs. The current Government never fails. If it makes a commitment it fulfils it," said Deputy Minister Matuke.

Under the $400 million pay deal, a civil servant who was earning $441 is now getting $570, while those who were earning $519 saw their salaries rising to $649. The salary increases ranged from 13 percent to 25 percent, depending on grade.

Last month, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Dr Sekai Nzenza said the Government was working on introducing non-monetary incentives for its employees such as housing, transport and medical insurance.

Recently, civil servants got the green light to import vehicles duty-free as part of non-monetary incentives. In addition, a $60 million housing facility for civil servants was unveiled as part of the non-monetary incentives.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

8 mins ago | 19 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

11 mins ago | 17 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

12 mins ago | 13 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

14 mins ago | 4 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

17 mins ago | 68 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

1 hr ago | 2135 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 569 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 1475 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 958 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 644 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 464 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 691 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

10 hrs ago | 11214 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

10 hrs ago | 4940 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 10096 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9628 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 21091 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6413 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4169 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 6072 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8859 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4407 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 472 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days