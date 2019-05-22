June pay rise for civil servants

News / National

by Staff reporter

SALARY negotiations between the Government and civil servants are ongoing with another review expected next month as promised by the Government.In March, civil servants received a salary increase of $400 million as part of their cost of living adjustment, with the Government promising another review of salaries in June this year.Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Lovemore Matuke yesterday said Government was aware of the plight of its employees. He emphasised the Government's commitment to improving the living conditions of civil servants by supporting them with both monetary and non-monetary benefits."We are aware that the situation out there is not favourable for civil servants and it calls for an adjustment of their salaries. Dialogue between Government and civil servants through the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) is ongoing and I'm certain that by June the Government would have increased their salaries."I don't have the figures yet because negotiations are ongoing but I'm confident that the Government will take care of civil servants' needs. The current Government never fails. If it makes a commitment it fulfils it," said Deputy Minister Matuke.Under the $400 million pay deal, a civil servant who was earning $441 is now getting $570, while those who were earning $519 saw their salaries rising to $649. The salary increases ranged from 13 percent to 25 percent, depending on grade.Last month, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Dr Sekai Nzenza said the Government was working on introducing non-monetary incentives for its employees such as housing, transport and medical insurance.Recently, civil servants got the green light to import vehicles duty-free as part of non-monetary incentives. In addition, a $60 million housing facility for civil servants was unveiled as part of the non-monetary incentives.