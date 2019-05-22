Makokoba revamp latest

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
THE Government will soon inject millions of dollars for the redevelopment of Makokoba and other suburbs in Bulawayo, as it works on the implementation of the devolution process.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo said the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development was committed to the redevelopment programme, with a huge injection expected for the project soon.

The project, which was initiated in May 2015 by the Bulawayo City Council and was approved by the Government, is expected to see more than 17 000 people benefitting from increased housing space.

The population of Makokoba stands at an estimated 2 000 to 2 500 people.

"As we talk about devolution and look into the redevelopment of Makokoba together with the Bulawayo City Council, we are also saying our national housing structure must upgrade these old townships and structures so that we modernise the whole city.

"I'm happy that what I'm mentioning now has been discussed with the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube.  

"He has promised us a huge injection for the upgrading and revival of old suburbs in Bulawayo such as Makokoba, Mzilikazi, Njube and others," said Minister Moyo.

He was speaking during the devolution conference held in Bulawayo on Friday last week. Minister Moyo said it was important for the old suburbs to be redeveloped and be able to accommodate more people as the city's population increases.

"We want visitors to come to Bulawayo and admire the buildings in the city. When people see you as Bulawayo residents they associate you with the buildings and the environment surrounding you. This is the future for our children and it must be started now.  

"If we revive these areas, we're also reviving businesses and making more people choose to live in these areas since it would be conducive and comfortable. Bulawayo must never sleep again," said Minister Moyo.

He urged the city council and other local authorities to accommodate more people in the city by building high rise structures that save space.

Minister Moyo said the concept of renovating and modernising old townships was cheaper than constructing new structures to provide accommodation.

The redevelopment of Makokoba has been welcomed as the area has clinics, shops and other essential services already existing and awaiting improvement.

Minister Moyo also said in a bid to promote the implementation of devolution, the satellite town to surround Bulawayo in future should not be assimilated into the city but should be allowed to run its own affairs and services.


Source - chronicle

