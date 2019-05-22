Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU-PF yesterday warned MDC Alliance president Mr Nelson Chamisa that the ruling party will not stand aside as the opposition leader and his merchants of violence unleash terror that has led to the death of people and destruction of property in the country.

Within the last 12 months, Zimbabwe has witnessed two episodes of MDC sponsored violence. The first incident occurred last year on August 1 after the elections and another in January this year with both incidents resulting in loss of lives and property.

In a statement, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya-Moyo said the ruling party has received with disdain Mr Chamisa's treasonous statement that he would unleash terror at the end of the MDC Congress. The MDC congress ended yesterday in Gweru.

"The ruling revolutionary Zanu-PF notes with utmost contempt and certainly grave concern, the Saturday 25 May 2019 irrational and unrestrained outburst by MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa on the occasion of his party Congress at Ascot Stadium where he declared his intentions to unleash war to the nation soon after their so-called Congress. Having such disgusting sentiments pronounced on Africa Day is not only retrogressive but irresponsible. Such a statement is an indictment of what Nelson Chamisa and his rogue elements represent," said Ambassador Khaya-Moyo.  

"The declaration by Chamisa that, "As soon as MDC Congress ends, it will be war" naturally exhibits the MDC party's retrogressive nature. This is height of misguided conduct."

He said Zimbabwe is a constitutional democracy and no one should ever think that they can remove an elected Government unconstitutionally.  Ambassador Khaya-Moyo said Zanu-PF has a duty as the ruling party to safeguard the country's hard won freedom and independence.

"Chamisa needs to be reminded that peace which the country enjoys today came at a price of the blood and sacrifice of gallant sons and daughters of the soil. The party, Zanu-PF, will not allow that sacred toil by the nation's forbearers and living heroes/heroines to be desecrated by any ruinous actions of an individual," he said.  

"The laws of the land are explicitly clear on the wrath it bequeaths upon such transgression which border on treasonous behaviour of illegal regime change. Chamisa and his like-minded ilk are reminded that in Zimbabwe, there is only one legally permissible route of ushering in Governments that is being elected by the people as espoused by the Constitution. Any other route will not be entertained by our peace loving people.

"In that regard, the party, Zanu-PF will never stand akimbo whilst merchants of violence as epitomised by Chamisa continue on their violent trail of destruction, which not so long ago resulted in the death of people and the destruction of property in the country."

Ambassador Khaya-Moyo commended the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Cain Mathema for issuing a stern warning to Mr Chamisa and his like-minded people and assuring the public of their safety and protection.  He said the Zanu-PF-led Government will continue working to improve the country's economy and ensuring that President Mnangagwa's vision 2030 becomes a reality.

"Furthermore, Zanu-PF wishes to reiterate to the generality of the population that it will never be deterred by such flimsy acts of cowardice and threats of banditry as it will steadfastly remain resolute on the pronounced economic agenda which intends to spur the nation to an upper middle income economy by the year 2030 instead of continuing to hallucinate in the wilderness. Chamisa should rather join hands with progressive forces to transform the nation's economic endeavours," said Ambassador Khaya-Moyo.

He commended Zimbabweans for remaining calm and peaceful even when merchants of violence were in overdrive trying to incite them.

Ambassador Khaya-Moyo said those quarters who wish doom and agony for the country will not succeed as the ruling party will continue to promote unity, peace and development in line with its motto.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

VP Chiwenga now in Dubai

4 mins ago | 11 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

22 mins ago | 63 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

26 mins ago | 148 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

33 mins ago | 193 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

36 mins ago | 92 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

36 mins ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

52 mins ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

52 mins ago | 481 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

53 mins ago | 329 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

53 mins ago | 376 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

54 mins ago | 302 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

54 mins ago | 630 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

56 mins ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

56 mins ago | 192 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

57 mins ago | 76 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

57 mins ago | 110 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

58 mins ago | 224 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

59 mins ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

59 mins ago | 87 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

1 hr ago | 35 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

1 hr ago | 65 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

1 hr ago | 101 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

1 hr ago | 226 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

1 hr ago | 230 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

1 hr ago | 522 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

9 hrs ago | 10667 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

9 hrs ago | 4743 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 9661 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 9300 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 20434 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

16 hrs ago | 6249 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

16 hrs ago | 4113 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

16 hrs ago | 5921 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8672 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

18 hrs ago | 4355 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

18 hrs ago | 465 Views

8 die in mine explosion

18 hrs ago | 1987 Views

What physical exercises are adequate for kids?

18 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zanu-PF panics over Dabengwa refusal to be buried at Heroes Acre

18 hrs ago | 10387 Views

Join Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide Memorial Day on 29th June 2019

18 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mzilikazi II condolence message to the Dabengwa family

18 hrs ago | 736 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days