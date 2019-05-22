Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A PIRATE Honda Fit crew in Bulawayo allegedly robbed a nurse at knife point and was arrested after being captured on CCTV shopping with her ATM card at a supermarket.

Methembe Sibanda (18), Peace Moyo (25) and Ndabezinhle Nxumalo (29) allegedly robbed a United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) nurse aide, Ms Ronica Zhou (47), of her handbag that had particulars worth RTGS $128.

The trio pleaded not guilty to robbery before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Ulukile Muleya.

They were remanded in custody to today for sentence.

The prosecutor, Mr Nathan Marime, told the court that on June 29, 2018 around 9:10PM, Ms Zhou boarded a white Honda Fit at corner Robert Mugabe and 12th Avenue.

"She requested to be dropped at her place of residence at Cambridge Crescent, Hillcrest," he said.

The driver drove along Matopos Road but later changed the route, the court heard. Ms Zhou sensed danger and asked why they were going in a direction opposite to her home and the gang threatened to kill her.

Mr Marime said the trio drove towards the CSC gate where they assaulted Ms Zhou while threatening to stab her with a knife. They forced her to surrender her handbag and disclose the PIN to her ATM card.

"The handbag had her ATM card which they used to buy groceries, her nursing uniform and three counter books," he said.

The gang pushed Ms Zhou out of the car and drove away with Ms Zhou's property worth RTGS $128. The trio was arrested after they were caught on CCTV cameras shopping for groceries at a city shop.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

VP Chiwenga now in Dubai

4 mins ago | 11 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

22 mins ago | 61 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

26 mins ago | 148 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

33 mins ago | 192 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

36 mins ago | 92 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

36 mins ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

51 mins ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

52 mins ago | 480 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

53 mins ago | 327 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

53 mins ago | 376 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

54 mins ago | 302 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

54 mins ago | 630 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

55 mins ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

56 mins ago | 192 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

57 mins ago | 76 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

57 mins ago | 110 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

58 mins ago | 224 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

59 mins ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

59 mins ago | 87 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

1 hr ago | 241 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

1 hr ago | 65 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

1 hr ago | 101 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

1 hr ago | 226 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

1 hr ago | 230 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

1 hr ago | 522 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

9 hrs ago | 10667 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

9 hrs ago | 4741 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 9659 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 9300 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 20434 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

16 hrs ago | 6248 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

16 hrs ago | 4113 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

16 hrs ago | 5921 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8672 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

18 hrs ago | 4355 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

18 hrs ago | 465 Views

8 die in mine explosion

18 hrs ago | 1987 Views

What physical exercises are adequate for kids?

18 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zanu-PF panics over Dabengwa refusal to be buried at Heroes Acre

18 hrs ago | 10387 Views

Join Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide Memorial Day on 29th June 2019

18 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mzilikazi II condolence message to the Dabengwa family

18 hrs ago | 736 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days