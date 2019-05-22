Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean heavyweight boxer, Elvis Moyo's six-bout winning streak was halted by a judges' unanimous points decision against Arnold Gjergjaj in Sporthalle, Switzerland, on Saturday.

Moyo, the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Africa heavyweight champion last lost a bout on July 27, 2013, when he was felled by Danie Venter in Pretoria.

That defeat was followed by six wins, including a WBA Pan-African heavyweight title win over Osborne Machana, Akeem Tijani, Bernard Adie in a WBF Africa heavyweight title bill, Kilola "Knife" Didier, Maksym Pedyura and Ruann Visser.

However, the Bulawayo Bomber felt the judges "robbed" him of victory in Switzerland, as he had punished his opponent with some heavy punches that left Gjergjaj with broken ribs that forced him to be hospitalised after the fight.

"I've been introduced to Europe and I'm sure that those who watched the fight on YouTube can best judge whether I deserved to lose or not.  

"I feel I had the upper hand in almost all the rounds because my opponent hardly hit me, as I was all over him.  

"I was also frustrated because they kept complaining and he was holding me leading to breaks.

"At the end of the day I didn't know how to fight. I was surprised to hear that I lost the fight, but the good thing is I made an impression and left him hospitalised. As a sign of sportsmanship, I visited Gjergjaj in hospital on Sunday morning," said Moyo.

"Another funny thing is that I asked for the scorecards so that I can see how the judges scored me, but that information wasn't availed."

Moyo, who fought with an injured hand, said he hardly felt pain as his trainer, Cape Town-based Zimbabwean pugilist, Felix Nkululeko Venganayi, "worked his magic" with the bandages.

Moyo will undergo hand surgery upon his return from Europe and hopes to bounce back after mending his hand.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

VP Chiwenga now in Dubai

9 mins ago | 76 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

27 mins ago | 87 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

30 mins ago | 211 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

38 mins ago | 231 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

40 mins ago | 105 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

41 mins ago | 275 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

56 mins ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

57 mins ago | 535 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

58 mins ago | 366 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

58 mins ago | 411 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

59 mins ago | 337 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

59 mins ago | 688 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

1 hr ago | 268 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

1 hr ago | 71 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

1 hr ago | 331 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

1 hr ago | 105 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

1 hr ago | 245 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

1 hr ago | 245 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

1 hr ago | 548 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

10 hrs ago | 10721 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

10 hrs ago | 4773 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 9706 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 9351 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 20503 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

16 hrs ago | 6261 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

16 hrs ago | 4120 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

16 hrs ago | 5937 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8697 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

18 hrs ago | 4359 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

18 hrs ago | 466 Views

8 die in mine explosion

18 hrs ago | 1990 Views

What physical exercises are adequate for kids?

18 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zanu-PF panics over Dabengwa refusal to be buried at Heroes Acre

18 hrs ago | 10410 Views

Join Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide Memorial Day on 29th June 2019

18 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mzilikazi II condolence message to the Dabengwa family

18 hrs ago | 739 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days