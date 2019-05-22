Latest News Editor's Choice


Man axes workmate in radio row

A MAN has appeared in court for allegedly axing a workmate over a radio.

Mthokozisi Mhlanga (27) of Zulu 8 Mine in Fort Rixon allegedly assaulted Mr Mthokozisi Mwembe (19) after he failed to return a radio that he had borrowed from him. Mhlanga pleaded guilty to assault before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi.

"Ngiyavuma icala kodwa ihloka langiphunyuka layatshaya enyaweni lwakhe (I plead guilty but the axe slipped from my hand and hit his leg), I never intended to hurt him," said Mhlanga.

He was remanded in custody to today for sentence.  

The prosecutor, Mr Mufaro Mageza, said on May 21, Mhlanga approached Mr Mwembe and asked for his radio which he had given him to use.  However, they had a misunderstanding as Mr Mwembe failed to produce the radio.

